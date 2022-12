UAE National Day 2022: Celebrations come alive with traditional dances at UAE Embassy in Delhi

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

As the UAE National Day festivities enveloped UAE Embassy in Delhi on the 02 of December, the celebrations came alive with traditional dances and more as the people recalled the nation’s 51st National Day. The much-honoured day is marked on December 02 every year.