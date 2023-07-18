trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637185
'Uddhav' remembered Shahrukh Khan in the middle of the speech! Said.. 'Freedom is in danger'

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Live: A joint meeting of opposition parties has taken place in Bengaluru. In which Uddhav Thackeray has also attacked the Modi government from the stage. In the middle of the speech, Uddhav Thackeray mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's film.
