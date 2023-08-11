trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647496
Ujjain Breaking: Incident of teaching religious lessons to children in Ujjain, Christian lesson in history book

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Ujjain Breaking: In Ujjain, the incident of teaching religious lessons to children has come to light, here the school administration has been accused of sending Christians in the history book. tell that A case of hurting religious sentiments has come to light from K Fatima Convent School in Nagda Tehsil area of ​​Ujjain district. Taking cognizance of this complaint, the SDM has assured to investigate the matter. ABVP has warned the administration that if action is not taken on this, they will launch a fierce agitation in the future, for which the administration will be responsible.

