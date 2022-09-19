UK: Massive crowd gathers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London

Massive crowd gathered in London, United Kingdom on September 18 to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Senior citizens and children stood in long queues to pay their tributes. A local said, “I'll continue to sit on my small stool till her funeral is over, I loved the Queen.” Queen's funeral is scheduled to take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

