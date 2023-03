videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Cars Arrives Naini Jail to pick Atiq Ahmed to appear in Prayagraj's MP MLA Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is going to appear in Prayagraj's MP MLA court today. In this connection, Vajra vehicles and police officers have reached outside Naini Central Jail to pick Atiq to MP MLA court for hearing.