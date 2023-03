videoDetails

Umesh Pal Hatyakand: Atiq Ahmed's Family Fears Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is being brought to Prayagraj. It is being told that Atiq is scared of encounter. Atiq Ahmed will appear in the court on Tuesday in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in the high-security barrack in the jail.