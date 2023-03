videoDetails

Umesh Pal's Mother Shanti Devi requests Yogi Government to make Atiq hanged to death

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Prayagraj's MP MLA court. Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi has pleaded CM Yogi requesting that 'Atiq should be hanged'