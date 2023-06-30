NewsVideos
“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Congress Leader Manish Tewari slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi after he dismissed Senthil Balaji. He said, “President should immediately remove Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The Governor does not know his limits. Governor should not have taken such an unconstitutional step. This clearly shows that he does not have knowledge of the Constitution and is unaware of his responsibilities.”

