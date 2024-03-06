NewsVideos
videoDetails

Underwater Metro Kolkata Inauguration: India to get its 1st under-river metro station in Kolkata today

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us
Underwater Metro Kolkata Inauguration: PM Modi will inaugurate the country's first underwater metro today. The first underwater metro in the country is going to be inaugurated from today before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Kolkata at 10:15 am. In this series, PM Modi will inaugurate the country's first metro built under the river in Kolkata. See in this report how the underwater metro looks.

All Videos

Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
Play Icon00:32
Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
Play Icon00:48
 Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
Play Icon05:09
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China
Play Icon07:50
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
play icon0:32
Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
play icon0:48
Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
play icon5:9
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China
play icon7:50
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day