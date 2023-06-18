NewsVideos
“Unfortunate”, Nitin Gadkari on Karnataka govt’s decision to drop chapters on VD Savarkar, Dr Hedgewar

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended book launch ceremony on VD Savarkar in Nagpur. While addressing the gathering during the event he spoke on the syllabus row going on Karnataka. He said its “unfortunate” that the chapters on Dr Hedgewar and Swatantra Veer Savarkar have been removed. His remarks came days after, Karnataka Government proposal to revise syllabus for school textbooks in the State and dropped chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and VD Savarkar.

