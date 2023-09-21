trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665082
“Unfortunate that Canada chose public route” Shashi Tharoor criticises Trudeau’s allegation on India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The strained relationship between India-Canada reached an all-time low after Canadian PM alleged India’s involvement in Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. The allegation triggered a political storm as Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat and stated his involvement in Nijjar’s murder.
