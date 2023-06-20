NewsVideos
'Uniform Civil Code Part Of Constitution': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Uniform Civil Code is part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India and that the Opposition is exaggerating the issue by labelling it as "politics of vote bank".

