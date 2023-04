videoDetails

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a big statement on the riots on Ram Navami from Birbhum in Bengal. The Home Minister said that if the BJP government comes to power in the state, then there will be no riots on Ram Navami. In 2024, we will win more than 35 seats in Bengal.