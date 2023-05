videoDetails

Union Minister Anurag Thakur targets Mamta Banerjee on banning 'The Kerala Story'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

In West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee has taken a big decision in view of the prevention of violence. The Mamta government has banned The Kerala Story in West Bengal. In this regard, Union Minister Anurag Thakur gave a big statement and said that 'politics should stop in the name of appeasement'.