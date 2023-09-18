trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663840
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Reveals What The Centre Has In Store For Parliament’s Special Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The Special Session of the Parliament will begin on September 18. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister revealed the agenda of the five-day Special Session while addressing a presser in New Delhi on September 17.
