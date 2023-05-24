NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Slams Opposition On Skipping Parliament Opening

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday termed as "unfortunate" the decision by 19 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building and urged them to reconsider their stand.

