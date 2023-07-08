NewsVideos
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Visits Integral Coach Factory In Chennai

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured.

