Unique Durga Puja Pandal with theme ‘Parchai’ inaugurated by Shatrughan Sinha in Kolkata

Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Nawpara Dadabhai Sangh Puja Committee has come up with a unique theme to celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata. The theme of the pandal is ‘Parchai’ (Shadow). It depicts the life of sex workers, the kind of society they live in and the way society views them. Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha inaugurated the pandal. The idol of Maa Durga is made of silicon and has been given the form of a mother.