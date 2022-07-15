Unique EMM blood type found in Gujarat man, India’s first case and world’s tenth | Zee English News

A 65-year-old man in India's western state of Gujarat who suffers from heart disease was discovered to have the rare blood type EMM negative. Only 10 of these individuals, who are distinct from typical humans because they lack the EMM high-frequency antigen in their blood, are known to exist.

