NewsVideos

Unique EMM blood type found in Gujarat man, India’s first case and world’s tenth | Zee English News

A 65-year-old man in India's western state of Gujarat who suffers from heart disease was discovered to have the rare blood type EMM negative. Only 10 of these individuals, who are distinct from typical humans because they lack the EMM high-frequency antigen in their blood, are known to exist.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:07 PM IST
A 65-year-old man in India's western state of Gujarat who suffers from heart disease was discovered to have the rare blood type EMM negative. Only 10 of these individuals, who are distinct from typical humans because they lack the EMM high-frequency antigen in their blood, are known to exist.

All Videos

I didn't call Nusrat Mirza - Hamid Ansari
21:13
I didn't call Nusrat Mirza - Hamid Ansari
I stand by the earlier statement - Hamid Ansari
3:45
 I stand by the earlier statement - Hamid Ansari
Badhir News: Priest received a threatening letter
10:1
Badhir News: Priest received a threatening letter
Ahsanullah arrested along with Gauhar Chishti
5:38
Ahsanullah arrested along with Gauhar Chishti
World Record: Dentist covers Leh-Manali journey in 4 days, 21 hours | Zee News English
World Record: Dentist covers Leh-Manali journey in 4 days, 21 hours | Zee News English

Trending Videos

21:13
I didn't call Nusrat Mirza - Hamid Ansari
3:45
I stand by the earlier statement - Hamid Ansari
10:1
Badhir News: Priest received a threatening letter
5:38
Ahsanullah arrested along with Gauhar Chishti
World Record: Dentist covers Leh-Manali journey in 4 days, 21 hours | Zee News English
health videos,