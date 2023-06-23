NewsVideos
videoDetails

Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
While addressing the party workers at the Bihar Congress Headquarters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 23 said that Congress is working to spread love and unity whereas BJP is working to spread hate, violence and break the country. He said, “BJP is working to spread hate, violence and break the country. We are working to spread love and unite. Opposition parties have come here today and together we will defeat BJP.”

All Videos

Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
play icon2:55
Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
play icon2:6
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
play icon3:4
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
play icon1:0
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US
play icon2:15
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US

Trending Videos

Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
play icon2:55
Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
play icon2:6
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
play icon3:4
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
play icon1:0
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US
play icon2:15
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US