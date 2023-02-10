NewsVideos
Unveiling of a 12-foot-tall statue of Lord Laxman in Lucknow

|Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The capital of UP gets a 12- foot tall statue of Lord Laxman. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue on 9th Feb.

