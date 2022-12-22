हिन्दी
Videos
videoDetails
UP: 2 turtle smugglers arrested in Sambhal, 44 rare turtle species recovered
Updated:
Dec 22, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
Recovered 44 rare species of turtle from smugglers in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, the police arrested 2 turtle smugglers on December 21.
