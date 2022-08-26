UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM

Moradabad District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh on August 25 informed that 5 persons were killed after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Moradabad on Aug 25. The DM further informed that the 7 persons were also rescued from the building. Dousing operation is underway by the fire department.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

