NewsVideos

UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM

Moradabad District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh on August 25 informed that 5 persons were killed after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Moradabad on Aug 25. The DM further informed that the 7 persons were also rescued from the building. Dousing operation is underway by the fire department.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Moradabad District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh on August 25 informed that 5 persons were killed after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Moradabad on Aug 25. The DM further informed that the 7 persons were also rescued from the building. Dousing operation is underway by the fire department.

All Videos

Manipur: Imphal Police busts fake currency racket, 2 arrested
Manipur: Imphal Police busts fake currency racket, 2 arrested
COVID: India logs 10,256 new cases in last 24 hours
COVID: India logs 10,256 new cases in last 24 hours
MP: Indore civic body sets up 'Tree ambulance' for conservation of biodiversity
MP: Indore civic body sets up 'Tree ambulance' for conservation of biodiversity
Research reveals a novel function for immune cells in liver regeneration
Research reveals a novel function for immune cells in liver regeneration
Haryana CM Manohar Lal's statement on Sonali Phogat's death
1:4
Haryana CM Manohar Lal's statement on Sonali Phogat's death

Trending Videos

Manipur: Imphal Police busts fake currency racket, 2 arrested
COVID: India logs 10,256 new cases in last 24 hours
MP: Indore civic body sets up 'Tree ambulance' for conservation of biodiversity
Research reveals a novel function for immune cells in liver regeneration
1:4
Haryana CM Manohar Lal's statement on Sonali Phogat's death