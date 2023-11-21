trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690792
UP ATS big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
A big revelation has been made in the interrogation of UP ATS...ISIS plan has been decoded in the interrogation of Wajihuddin. Wajihuddin was the ‘Ameer’ of ISIS. Preparations were going on to form 'Islamic Army' for jihad in many districts of UP.
