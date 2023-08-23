trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652536
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP: BJP leader Mohsin Raza prays for success of Chandrayaan-3 in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
While anticipation around the ISRO’s attempted moon landing is building up across the world, prayers are being held across the country ahead of the historic moment. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohsin Raza on August 22 prayed for the success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 at Hazrat Shah Meena Shah Dargah in Lucknow, UP. Wishes have been pouring in from across the world ahead of the attempted moon landing on August 23. Earlier, a group of children from Vadodara also offered prayers for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3.
Follow Us

All Videos

615 crores 'Chandrayaan' ... System is being constantly investigated
play icon5:51
615 crores 'Chandrayaan' ... System is being constantly investigated
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
play icon2:5
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
play icon12:4
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
Nora Fatehi Glams Up With Her Shimmery Outfit In Mumbai
play icon0:56
Nora Fatehi Glams Up With Her Shimmery Outfit In Mumbai
Fatima Sana Shaikh Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:38
Fatima Sana Shaikh Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai

Trending Videos

615 crores 'Chandrayaan' ... System is being constantly investigated
play icon5:51
615 crores 'Chandrayaan' ... System is being constantly investigated
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
play icon2:5
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
play icon12:4
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO
Nora Fatehi Glams Up With Her Shimmery Outfit In Mumbai
play icon0:56
Nora Fatehi Glams Up With Her Shimmery Outfit In Mumbai
Fatima Sana Shaikh Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:38
Fatima Sana Shaikh Makes Stylish Appearance In Mumbai