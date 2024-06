videoDetails

UP BJP Meeting underway in Lucknow

| Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 02:02 PM IST

BJP Meeting in Lucknow: BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in UP has become a big issue for the party. According to sources, discussions were held on this in Lucknow yesterday. A core committee meeting was held under the leadership of Yogi. A review report prepared by the special team was presented. Many reasons for the defeat have been given in the report.