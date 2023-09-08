trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659352
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP By Election Vote Counting underway

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: In whose favor the result of Ghosi assembly by-election will be decided today. Everyone's eyes are fixed on this seat. After the alliance of the opposition parties, there was a tough fight between India and the NDA. The special thing about this seat is that the SP candidate i.e. Dara Singh Chauhan who resigned is himself in the fray on BJP ticket. Against Dara Singh Chauhan is Sudhakar Singh from Samajwadi Party. Both the candidates are claiming their respective victories.
Follow Us

All Videos

IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
play icon1:28
IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
play icon3:44
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
G20 Summit Breaking: The arrival of all the dignitaries continues! EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Mandi House
play icon4:17
G20 Summit Breaking: The arrival of all the dignitaries continues! EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Mandi House
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: I.N.D.I.A changed the game in UP elections! Big blow to BJP?
play icon7:3
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: I.N.D.I.A changed the game in UP elections! Big blow to BJP?
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
play icon4:14
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome

Trending Videos

IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
play icon1:28
IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
play icon3:44
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
G20 Summit Breaking: The arrival of all the dignitaries continues! EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Mandi House
play icon4:17
G20 Summit Breaking: The arrival of all the dignitaries continues! EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Mandi House
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: I.N.D.I.A changed the game in UP elections! Big blow to BJP?
play icon7:3
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: I.N.D.I.A changed the game in UP elections! Big blow to BJP?
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
play icon4:14
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
up by election result live today,up by election exit poll 2023,up by election result live today ghosi,ghosi,ghosi live today,ghosi chunav exit pol,ghosi by,ghosi by election ka exit pol,ghosi by election livenews,ghosi bye election live,ghosi bypoll result luve,ghosi by poll,by poll,by poll election exit poll,by poller ghosi,ghosi polls,ghosi by poll results,up by election result live today ghosi 2023,Sudhakar Singh,up bypoll results live,Zee News,