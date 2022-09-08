NewsVideos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur on September 08. The CM was seen interacting with the people during the ‘Janata Darshan’. ‘Janata Darshan’ was held to address people’s grievances. People submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to address them.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur on September 08. The CM was seen interacting with the people during the ‘Janata Darshan’. ‘Janata Darshan’ was held to address people’s grievances. People submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to address them.

All Videos

In Phulwari Sharif terror module case, NIA raids multiple locations in Bihar
In Phulwari Sharif terror module case, NIA raids multiple locations in Bihar
Amit Shah discusses new policy for revival of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies
Amit Shah discusses new policy for revival of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Hisar, Haryana
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Hisar, Haryana
US Pentagon stops F-35 deliveries after discovery of engine part made in China
US Pentagon stops F-35 deliveries after discovery of engine part made in China
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Dargah Sharif to offer prayers in Ajmer, Rajasthan
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Dargah Sharif to offer prayers in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Trending Videos

In Phulwari Sharif terror module case, NIA raids multiple locations in Bihar
Amit Shah discusses new policy for revival of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Hisar, Haryana
US Pentagon stops F-35 deliveries after discovery of engine part made in China
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Dargah Sharif to offer prayers in Ajmer, Rajasthan