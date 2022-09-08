UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur on September 08. The CM was seen interacting with the people during the ‘Janata Darshan’. ‘Janata Darshan’ was held to address people’s grievances. People submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to address them.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

