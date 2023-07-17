trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636646
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers In Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on July 17on the second Monday of 'Sawan' month. This year, ‘Sawan’ will last for two months.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
play icon1:1
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
play icon2:24
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
play icon1:16
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
play icon3:20
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour
play icon1:1
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
play icon1:1
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
play icon2:24
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
play icon1:16
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
play icon3:20
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour
play icon1:1
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour