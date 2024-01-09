trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707758
UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Ayodhya to review preparations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
CM Yogi In Ayodhya Today: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again reached Ayodhya. During this visit, he will go to Ayodhya and take stock of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha preparations. Along with this, they will also review the law and order.

