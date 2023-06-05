NewsVideos
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Turns 51 Years Old Today, Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath turned 51 years old today. The monk-politician visited Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of his birthday. He offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple’s holy shrine.

