videoDetails

UP: Gangster surrendered in police station

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

A cow smuggler surrenders at Ori police station in Sambhal, UP. The accused reached the police station to surrender with a poster. It was written on the poster - Sir, don't shoot me, I am accused of Gangster Act, sir, arrest me.