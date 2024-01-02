trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705219
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Government makes CCTV Cameras mandatory in School Buses

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us
UP School Bus CCTV Camera: UP government has taken a big decision keeping in mind the security of schools. UP government has issued orders for school vans. According to UP government, it will now be mandatory to install CCTV cameras in school vans. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of children. It will be the responsibility of the school managers and van owners to ensure that the vans have CCTV or not.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO :Young Girl's Response to Rediscovering Her Lost Pet Snake Sparks Mixed Reactions
Play Icon0:10
VIRAL VIDEO :Young Girl's Response to Rediscovering Her Lost Pet Snake Sparks Mixed Reactions
Watch TOP 20 News of the day | 2nd January 2024
Play Icon2:40
Watch TOP 20 News of the day | 2nd January 2024
Jairam Ramesh writes letter to Election Commission over VVPAT
Play Icon1:34
Jairam Ramesh writes letter to Election Commission over VVPAT
VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
Know the current condition of hill stations
Play Icon10:59
Know the current condition of hill stations

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO :Young Girl's Response to Rediscovering Her Lost Pet Snake Sparks Mixed Reactions
play icon0:10
VIRAL VIDEO :Young Girl's Response to Rediscovering Her Lost Pet Snake Sparks Mixed Reactions
Watch TOP 20 News of the day | 2nd January 2024
play icon2:40
Watch TOP 20 News of the day | 2nd January 2024
Jairam Ramesh writes letter to Election Commission over VVPAT
play icon1:34
Jairam Ramesh writes letter to Election Commission over VVPAT
VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy
Know the current condition of hill stations
play icon10:59
Know the current condition of hill stations
up school bus cctv,up school bus cctv camera,school bus cctv camera,up govt on school bus cctv,UP school,up school news today,cctv in up school,cctv in up school bus,cctv in school buses,cctv camera in school bus,camera in school bus,school bus camera news,School Bus,school bus camera,school bus cameras,Camera,#school bus camera,safe school bus,school bus camera system,bus cameras,CCTV,Breaking News,Latest News,today news,Hindi News,trending news,