UP Hathras Stampede News: Main accused Dev Prakash's picture surface

| Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

UP Hathras Stampede: So far 121 people have died in the stampede at the program of Bhole Baba, famous as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, a big news is coming out on the Hathras accident. The picture of the main accused has come out. The main accused in the FIR is Dev Prakash. Dev Prakash is the main sevadar of Baba. Dev Prakash was the organizer of the program.