trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700101
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Follow Us
As per latest reports news is from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. Where a horrific road accident took place. It is being told that four people have died in this accident. There was a collision between a truck and a pickup van due to which this accident occurred.

All Videos

INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Play Icon3:33
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
Play Icon0:37
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
Play Icon4:47
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023
Play Icon4:52
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023
Major Road Accident Witnessed in Rajasthan's Sikar
Play Icon1:12
Major Road Accident Witnessed in Rajasthan's Sikar

Trending Videos

INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
play icon3:33
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
play icon0:37
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
play icon4:47
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023
play icon4:52
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023
Major Road Accident Witnessed in Rajasthan's Sikar
play icon1:12
Major Road Accident Witnessed in Rajasthan's Sikar
Road accident,jalaun road accident,Uttar Pradesh,Uttar Pradesh news,uttar pradesh latest news,UP road accident,accident,jalaun accident,uttar pradesh samachar,uttar pradesh ka samachar,uttar pradesh ke samachar,uttar pradesh news live,uttar pradesh boat accident,road accident in jalaun,road accident latest news jalaun,uttar pradesh ki khabren,uttar pradesh ki news,jalaun road accident,Zee News,