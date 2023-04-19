हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
UP Police catches Builder Mohammad Muslim after Asad Audio goes viral
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 19, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Based on the audio that went viral after the murder of Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, Atiq's close builder Mohd. Muslim has been picked up by STF
