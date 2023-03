videoDetails

UP Police reached 'Naini' Central Jail in large numbers, mafia will reach 'Prayagraj' by 5 pm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

The convoy of Uttar Pradesh Police has taken entry in UP with Atiq. Police can reach 'Prayagraj' by 5 pm regarding the mafia. A large number of policemen are present in the 'Naini' Central Jail regarding Atiq Ahmed. Atiq Ahmed will be kept in the high-security barrack in the jail.