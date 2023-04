videoDetails

UP Police reaches Pratapgarh District Jail to take Atiq-Ashraf's Shooters along

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

In the Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murder case, the police has reached to take the three shooters to Pratapgarh district jail. The police convoy will leave for Prayagraj with the shooters in a short while.