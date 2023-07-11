NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Police Recover Liquor Worth ₹ 2 Crore In Chandauli, One Person Arrested

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
In an anti-smuggling drive, Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 seized liquor worth Rupees 2 crores from two cargo containers in Chandauli. Around 1200 cases of liquor were seized from the cargo containers which were reportedly being taken from Punjab to Bihar.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Pakistan PUBG Player Seema Haider who crossed boundary for love
8:0
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Pakistan PUBG Player Seema Haider who crossed boundary for love
Video of July 8 from Bengal's Nadia district goes viral, mob seen beating policeman
1:15
Video of July 8 from Bengal's Nadia district goes viral, mob seen beating policeman
Short circuit due to heavy rains in Chandigarh
1:7
Short circuit due to heavy rains in Chandigarh
Uproar in Bihar Vidhan Sabha over Land for Job Case
1:31
Uproar in Bihar Vidhan Sabha over Land for Job Case
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
2:52
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370

Trending Videos

8:0
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Pakistan PUBG Player Seema Haider who crossed boundary for love
1:15
Video of July 8 from Bengal's Nadia district goes viral, mob seen beating policeman
1:7
Short circuit due to heavy rains in Chandigarh
1:31
Uproar in Bihar Vidhan Sabha over Land for Job Case
2:52
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370