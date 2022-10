UP: SP leader Azam Khan pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan reached the ancestral village Saifai in Etawah to pay his respects to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 11. Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be held there tomorrow.