UP STF raids in Delhi to search for Shaista Parveen

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
UP STF has raided Delhi to search for Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Raids have been conducted in Delhi's Karol Bagh and Jamia Nagar areas.

