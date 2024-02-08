trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719432
'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’

Feb 08, 2024
Shwet Patra Lok Sabha: Nirmala Sitharaman presented the white paper in the Lok Sabha. At the same time, both the government and the opposition are face to face regarding this white paper.. Instead of the white paper, Congress has brought out a black paper.. Congress has called it false and a deception.

