NewsVideos

UPA to hold meeting at Jharkhand CM’s residence on August 26 over recent political developments

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will hold a meeting at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 26 at 11 am over the recent political developments in the state, informed Congress leader Purnima Niraj Singh in Ranchi. “We've (Jharkhand Congress MLAs) been instructed, keeping in mind the recent political developments and speculations in Jharkhand, to be available in Ranchi. We've (UPA MLAs) been called at 11am tomorrow for another meeting at CM's residence,” the Congress leader said.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will hold a meeting at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 26 at 11 am over the recent political developments in the state, informed Congress leader Purnima Niraj Singh in Ranchi. “We've (Jharkhand Congress MLAs) been instructed, keeping in mind the recent political developments and speculations in Jharkhand, to be available in Ranchi. We've (UPA MLAs) been called at 11am tomorrow for another meeting at CM's residence,” the Congress leader said.

All Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest

Trending Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest