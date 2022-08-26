UPA to hold meeting at Jharkhand CM’s residence on August 26 over recent political developments

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will hold a meeting at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 26 at 11 am over the recent political developments in the state, informed Congress leader Purnima Niraj Singh in Ranchi. “We've (Jharkhand Congress MLAs) been instructed, keeping in mind the recent political developments and speculations in Jharkhand, to be available in Ranchi. We've (UPA MLAs) been called at 11am tomorrow for another meeting at CM's residence,” the Congress leader said.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

