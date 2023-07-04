trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630537
Uproar before inauguration of NCP's new office

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister, but now everyone's eyes are on his uncle Sharad Pawar, what will be his next step. On the other hand, before the inauguration of Ajit Pawar's new NCP office in South Mumbai, there was a ruckus in it.
