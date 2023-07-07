trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632386
Uproar in Tripura Assembly, 5 MLAs suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
The assembly session started in Tripura on Friday, but on the very first day of the session there was a fierce ruckus. There was fierce debate between the MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party and TIPRA MOTHA PARTY in the house, many MLAs started creating ruckus by climbing on the table. Not only this, there was also a scuffle during this time. Five MLAs have been suspended after the uproar.
