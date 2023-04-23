हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
UP's most wanted Begum Shaista Parveen will surrender
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 23, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
The big news of this time has come out on the Atiq Ashraf murder case. According to sources, Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen may surrender. UP ATS team has reached Delhi and Gujarat
×
All Videos
0:47
Fire In Indore Bus: Massive fire broke out in a bus full of passengers in Indore
1:0
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Varanasi
0:57
Shaista Parveen : Search for UP's 'Lady Don' intensifies
2:10
Big disclosure on Atiq Ahmed case
17:5
Women wrestlers protest in delhi
Trending Videos
0:47
Fire In Indore Bus: Massive fire broke out in a bus full of passengers in Indore
1:0
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Varanasi
0:57
Shaista Parveen : Search for UP's 'Lady Don' intensifies
2:10
Big disclosure on Atiq Ahmed case
17:5
Women wrestlers protest in delhi
shaista parveen surrender,Shaista Parveen,shaista surrender,shaista parveen surrender news,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen surrender video,shaista parveen ateeq ahmed,shaista parveen surrender live,atiq ahmed wife shaista parveen,shaista parveen prayagraj,shaista parveen latest news,shaista parveen to surrender,shaista parveen live,sahista parveen surender,shaista parveen wants to surrender,shaista parveen arrest news,