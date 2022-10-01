हिन्दी
News
Videos
Urfi Javed shared bedroom photo for the first time, with whom is she sleeping!
|
Updated:
Oct 01, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
Urfi Javed has posted a bedroom photo in which Haseena is seen sleeping. You will be shocked to see who is sharing the bed with them.
