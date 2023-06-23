NewsVideos
US MPs stood up 15 times in honor of PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
PM Modi's historic Speech in US Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed both the houses of the US Parliament on Thursday. During this, for the first time, slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Modi-Modi echoed in the US Parliament. Even Modi's opponents have stood and clapped 15 times on PM Modi's speech.

