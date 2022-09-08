US Pentagon stops F-35 deliveries after discovery of engine part made in China

The US Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China. The aircraft's maker, Lockheed Martin, found a part used in the jet's engine was made in China, the Defence Department and company confirmed on Wednesday (local time). The Defence Contract Management Agency on August 19 notified the F-35 Joint Program Office that an alloy used in magnets in the F-35's turbomachine pumps was produced in China, office spokesperson Russell Goemaere said in a statement to The Hill.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

