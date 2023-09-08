trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659318
NewsVideos
videoDetails

US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10. New Delhi is geared up to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.
Follow Us

All Videos

Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
play icon1:35
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
play icon7:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
play icon7:22
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
play icon1:18
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
Joe Biden makes big statement before leaving for Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon1:18
Joe Biden makes big statement before leaving for Delhi for G20 Summit

Trending Videos

Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
play icon1:35
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
play icon7:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
play icon7:22
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
play icon1:18
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
Joe Biden makes big statement before leaving for Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon1:18
Joe Biden makes big statement before leaving for Delhi for G20 Summit